Pakistan Vs West Indies ODI Series Postponed To June After 5 More COVID Cases In WI Camp

The Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I, being played at the National Stadium in Karachi today, will be the last of West Indies' ongoing tour as the three-match Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series, due to begin on Saturday, has been postponed to June 2022 in the wake of a series of COVID-19 cases in the West Indies camp.

The West Indies side was hit by the coronavirus even before the series started as three players and a support staff member tested positive upon landing in Pakistan. The tour, however, went on. Earlier today another set of tests showed the emergence of five more new cases leaving West Indies with only 15 fit players to choose from.

The two boards agreed to complete the ongoing T20I series and accepted that it would be best to postpone the series later as West Indies did not want to play with a depleted squad given the ODIs are a part of the Super League which determines a team's progress into the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series rescheduled for early June 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board informed in a statement that "taking into consideration both the teams' welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022".

"On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six-player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test results. As such, Thursday's T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned," PCB informed in its statement.

Announcing the rescheduling of the tournament to June 2022, PCB said that the move "will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches."

(Image: @ICC/Twitter)