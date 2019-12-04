Selena Gomez: Adorable Childhood Pictures Of The ‘Bad Liar’ Singer

Selena Gomez has been in the headlines for her soulful music and catchy tunes. The multi-talented young artist is a singer and an actor and has acted in many movies. She began her career in Disney and played a pivotal role in one of Disney’s most well-known show- Wizards of Waverly Place. She has been treating her fans by sharing a few childhood pictures of herself on her social media. Netizens cannot help but marvel at the adorable pictures of the Lose Me to Love You singer. Check out her childhood pictures here.

See pictures

Selena Gomez shared an adorable throwback of herself in a yellow coloured T-shirt. The singer smiled brightly at the camera in the picture. Netizens showered love on the pictures and stated that she looked just as adorable then.

Selena Gomez shared a sweet picture of herself and her mother. In the picture, a young Selena can be seen looking at the camera while her mother hugs her from behind. Selena is seen wearing a black crop top and a pair of denim. Selena stated that he is thankful for her mother for everything and stated that she misses her.

Selena began her career with the show Barney and Friends on Disney channel. She shared a picture from the show and captioned it with a simple ‘throwback swag’. In the picture, Selena is seen posing with Barney the purple dinosaur from the show. Selena looks cute as she wore a pink top and a pair of three-fourth denim jeans.

Netizens couldn’t help be swoon at the adorable baby picture of Selena Gomez. The childhood picture of the Wolves singer caused quite an uproar amongst the netizens who showered the picture with a lot of love. In the picture, an innocent-looking Selena smiling a heart-warming smile at the camera as she gets clicked.

Fans went gaga over this picture of Selena Gomez smiling brightly at the lens. She wore a white top underneath a denim dress and left her hair open. The singer and actor received a lot of compliments for her sweet smile and her expressive eyes.

