Selena Gomez Excited For 30th B'day; Says She 'stopped Caring About What People Say'

Selena Gomez is all set to enter a new decade in her life and the singing sensation is nothing but thrilled to do so. Selena’s 30th birthday is over six months away, but she has already begun to talk about it. While she is looking forward to the milestone, she recently revealed she loves growing up.

Selena Gomez, who is waiting for the release of the film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, recently appeared in a joint interview with her co-star Andy Samberg for People. During the chat, the singer opened up about how excited she is to turn 30 this year. Gomez quipped she was afraid to grow up when she was younger, but now she cannot be more thrilled to grow up and witness what she never expected. The singer also asserted she has stopped caring about what people have to say about her.

The Who Says singer said, “I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say and that’s been wonderful.”

Selena Gomez on Hotel Transylvania’s final part

Apart from stepping into the new decade, Selena has a lot on her plate. She is looking forward to the release of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final film of the franchise, which is scheduled to release on January 14, on Amazon Prime. The singer gives her voice to the lead character and Count Dracula’s vampire daughter Mavis.

As the franchise is about to come to its end, it is a bittersweet moment for the singer. In the interview, the singer mentioned how she was 20 years old when she did the first film of the animated movie series and now she is about to turn 30 when the series is ending. However, the Wizards Of The Waverly Place star asserted she had a great time during a decade of the film franchise as a lot changed for her in many good ways. The singer was also looking forward to her Grammy nomination, but the award show has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: Instagram/@selenagomez