Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey recently spoke about dealing with the double whammy of COVID-19 and pneumonia, calling it a nearly fatal experience. Mandy revealed that a month after her hospitalisation, she appeared alongside Selena Gomez at the Entrepreneur Magazine photoshoot, only to 'almost pass out' due to the long-lasting damage her lungs have from the COVID infection.

In a conversation with People, she quipped that they had to take numerous breaks in between due to her health, but her loved ones helped her get through it. The shoot came weeks after she underwent a catastrophic phase in her life, where she was 'hospitalized with life-threatening double pneumonia', which worsened after she caught the deadly virus.

Mandy Teefey on her nearly fatal battle with COVID and pneumonia

The pop star's mother quipped that she got pneumonia in February this year, but during her treatment, the doctors 'didn't really clear it up' as much as it needed to be. Later, when she contracted COVID right before she was to get her first vaccine dose, Teefey stated that she was at home the whole time, but when her fever broke and the oxygen levels dipped to as low as 69, she was rushed to the hospital.

She further added that she was on steroids and antibiotics and experts recommended her breathing exercises. Doctors further claimed that she has just two days to live since her body didn't respond as quickly as it should've. Mandy added that they wondered how she was breathing with 'half a lung'. She then recovered from the virus, however, it beat her lungs 'pretty hardcore'.

Lastly, she mentioned how after coming back home, things got scary as she wondered about the possibility of never making it back. 'I may not have ever come back here' she thought to herself and considered herself a 'lucky one'.

It was in November that Mandy first spoke about her illness via social media when a troll criticised her for gaining weight. Narrating her journey, she explained that her hospitalisation caused her to gain 60 pounds (around 27 kgs). "I’m healthy and I will work on myself at my pace.", she then stated.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SELENAGOMEZSPAIN_001)