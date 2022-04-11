Selena Gomez Hits Back At People Body-shaming Her; 'Trying To Stay Skinny But...'

Being one of the most popular child actors in the 2010s, Selena Gomez grew up in front of the camera with much love and admiration from her young fans. However, she also paid a heavy price for fame which came to light several years later when she publicly opened up about dealing with mental struggles which was a direct result of 'growing up with pressure.' Additionally, the actor also faced constant scrutiny over her actions as her personal life was also not spared from being the talk of the town.

Although the actor did not always dignify derogatory remarks on her personal and professional life with a reaction, there have been times when the singer hit back at haters. Adding to the list, Gomez recently slammed the people who take the liberty to comment on her body.

Selena Gomez on people who body shame her

As per a report from E! News, the 29-year-old posted a video on her TikTok handle wherein she talked about her efforts in staying in shape. In the video, Gomez said, ''So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,''

However, she soon realized that her efforts in trying attempting to please people simply go in vain as she would still get targeted regardless of her choices. She added in the video, ''But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b*** about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh','' the Grammy-nominated singer fiercely added, ''B***, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye''.

Earlier in an interview with People while promoting the animated film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the actor talked about turning 30-years-old on July 22, 2022, and revealed how she has stopped caring about people's opinions about her. She stated, ''I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say and that’s been wonderful.”

Image: Instagram/@selenagomez