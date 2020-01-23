The Debate
Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-scenes Clip Of 'Rare' Music Video

Music

American singer Selena Gomez released her latest album 'Rare' a few days ago and shared a BTS clip from the music video. Read on to know more about this.

American singer Selena Gomez has come a long way and her music style has evolved since her 2015's album Revival. Selena Gomez recently released her latest album Rare a few days ago and shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the music video. The singer uploaded behind-the-scenes video from the production set on YouTube, and also shared a snap of the same on her Instagram story. Selena Gomez’s Rare has also topped the Billboards 200 list to become the most popular song in a week of its release. According to media reports, Rare album reached the number 1 slot in the Billboards 200 earlier today (January 22, 2020), with a record number of sales of about 112,000 within a week of its launch.

The American singer, songwriter and actress is giving fans a glimpse of the making of the fantasy universe she created for her Rare music video. The singer uploaded a behind-the-scene clip from the set on YouTube on Monday, January 20. The singer also spoke regarding the success of the album and said that she is glad that it worked out the way that it did. She also said that it is such an important song, but she’s so glad she released Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now because it was more of a parting. 

But that’s not it. Selena seems to have more for her fans. There may be more footage that she might release in the coming days ahead beyond the three-minute glimpse behind the Rare video shoot which Gomez wrapped up by saying this was it for the first video and there are more to come. Fans are excited to know more updates from Selena Gomez.

 

 

