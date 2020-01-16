Selena Gomez's 'RARE' Tattoo Is A Hint To Her New Album? Check Out The Pictures

Selena Gomez is taking the internet by storm with her brand new tattoo. The Lose You To Love Me singer took to her social media to share the picture and video of her tattoo. Selena got a tattoo on her neck that says "Rare". Netizens believe that the tattoo is the shoutout to her new album.

Check out the picture shared by Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her new album in an interview with a media publication. Selena Gomez also low-key admitted that plenty of songs were inspired by her relationship with Justin Bieber. Selena Gomez said that it was not in a vindictive way and that she had her part to say. She also hinted about her new album that people will ultimately know where the inspiration for the tattoo came from. Selena Gomez also added that it is so cliche that everyone dates everyone. Selena feels that it always seems to be within a little bubble and it is only because it is safe.

Selena Gomez believes that the song rate is the song that she wished she could actually say personally to every single person. Selena thinks there is so much going on and when there is so much pressure on everyone. Everybody thinks that they have to look like someone and they have to do certain things like the others do. Selena believes that this is wrong and she also said the truth is that one does not need to feel that way. Selena Gomez confessed to feeling the same and added that this thing gets into one's head and the song is opposite of that, SelenaGomez revealed.

