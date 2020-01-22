Selena Gomez Tops Billboard 200 With 'Rare', Calls It 'unforgettable Moment'

American Singer Selena Gomez on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, took to Instagram to reveal the news that her latest album, Rare has topped the Billboards 200 list to become the most popular song in a week of its release. In the social media post, she also thanked all her fans and admirers for their constant support and love. She said, "It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic. Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget. All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love" (sic).

Check out Selena Gomez's Instagram post:

Also Read | Selena Gomez Shows A Retro Look While Promoting New Album 'Rare'

Also Read | Niall Horan Thinks Selena Gomez's Latest Album 'Rare' Is Brilliant

Selena Gomez's Rare Album ranks number 1 on Billboards 200

According to media reports, Rare album reached the number 1 slot in the Billboards 200 earlier today (January 22, 2020), with a record number of sales of about 112,000 within a week of its launch. Selena Gomez's songs like Revival and Stars Dance had previously earned the top spot in 2015 and 2013 respectively. Reportedly, Rare album defeated Roddy Rich's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which went viral after its release, to become the number one.

Selena Gomez, who has been going through a tumultuous phase in her personal life, seems to have got a reason to celebrate. The success of Rare also means a lot for the singer, as the album is also her third studio solo album. Rare, which is earning rave reviews from music enthusiasts, reportedly has references to Selena's personal life.

Also Read | Selena Gomez's 'RARE' Tattoo Is A Hint To Her New Album? Check Out The Pictures

Also Read | Selena Gomez And Tarak Mehta's Jethalal Are Similar? Twitter Hilariously Shows How

Promo Image Courtesy: Selena Gomez Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.