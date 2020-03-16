How Selena Gomez Managed To Sell Over 7 Million Albums And 22 Million Singles Worldwide

Lately, Selena Gomez has been on a career-high ever since the release of her album, Rare. The American pop singer has always mesmerised fans with her music and catchy songs. With top chartbuster hits alongside Selena Gomez's name for a decade, she has entertained fans with her flawless personality and characteristic style of music.

Selena Gomez is not just a 27-year-old young girl but the Disney star has also already spent an impeccable music career for nearly two decades. She started her on-screen career with the Barney & Friends TV series and now has already managed to sell over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. Here is a quick flow-draft of how the singer built a domain worth million dollars.

Also Read | Times when Selena Gomez flew out for a delightful getaway trip; see pics

Initially, Selena Gomez started as one of Disney’s rising stars. The Lose You To Love Me singer was spotted on the popular Disney shows, Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place. These show gained Selena several accolades and then she successfully made a transition to the big screen, appearing in Ramona and Beezus, the teen blockbuster Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers and Getaway.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Sara Ali Khan and Selena Gomez as the ambassador of this brand

After hitting the acting career, Selena turned her head into the music business, consistently stirring out chart-topping albums from 2009 to 2015 - with world tours in between. At first, she started with band Selena Gomez & The Scene, moving further to Selena becoming one of the popular pop-singers of America. Selena Gomez, along with her band, released the popular Kiss & Tell in 2009 before going solo. Her career quickly skyrocketed as a solo artist. According to Billboard, Selena has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide, as of 2017.

Also Read | Selena Gomez pulls off a new haircut that's inspired by 'FRIENDS'' character Rachel Green

In 2015 Selena Gomez released her last album, after which she took a five-year break between albums. During these years, the singer reportedly struggled with lupus and underwent a kidney transplant. She made her comeback to the charts on January 10, 2020, with her third studio album, Rare. In the five year gap, Selena Gomez has also successfully co-produced one of Netflix's most-watched series, 13 Reasons Why, which has had two successful seasons.

Also Read | Selena Gomez's top-rated episodes from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.