Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey Slams Body Shamers, Reveals Life-threatening Illness

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, recently appeared on the December 2021 cover of Entrepreneur magazine, after which she began receiving flack over her weight. Teefey appeared on the cover with her daughter, Selena Gomez, and businesswoman Daniella Pierson. She shared a screenshot of a message she received about her weight and penned down a lengthy caption about her illness and mentioned that she was told she had days to live.

Selena Gomez's mother calls out body shamers online

Penning down a heartfelt caption she mentioned that she never intended to discuss her health issues, but was forced once the cover of Entrepreneur magazine was revealed and she began getting DMs about her weight. She wrote, "I wasn’t ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out comments on my weight were going to be DM’d to me." She then went o to talk about when she was diagnosed with double pneumonia and mentioned that she was told she had 'days to live' and penned down her fight to survive. The caption read, "I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia. I was told I had days to live. I had miracle Drs and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The Drs fought and I was one of the few who made it out."

Teefey then mentioned that she gained 60lbs and also had a certain amount of inflammation due to the infection. She said, "I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection. I never gave up on myself or Wondermind coming to reality." She also stated that she was now healthy and is working on herself, but at her own pace, and mentioned it was a miracle that she is alive and it does not matter what size she is. She also posted two pictures of herself from the hospital and explained when they were clicked. Teefey wrote, "I’m healthy and I will work on myself at my pace. It’s a miracle I am here and could care less if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8. Much love to everyone. Let’s Wondermind!!! XO picture one was two days to live, picture two the day I was released." well-wishers rushed to the comments section to commend Mandy Teefey for her strength and resilience.

(Image: Instagram/@selenagomez)