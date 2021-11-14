Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez's TikTok Video Calling Each Other 'besties' Goes Viral; Watch

Singing sensations Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for over 13 years. Despite being in headlines for their disputes and breakups, the best friend duo has always publically supported each other. Taylor Swift recently mentioned Selena Gomez during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and left her fans in awe of their bond. She has now amazed her fans as she called Gomez her "bestie" in the latest video on the social media app TikTok.

Taylor Swift recently reunited with her best friend Selena Gamoz during Swift's recent guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. Taylor Swift appeared on the show for the fifth time as a guest music star. Before her performance, she received support from her bestie Selena Gomez, who (probably) paid a visit to cheer for her. While spending time with her friend, Taylor Swift dropped a TikTok video. In the video, the Love Story singer first introduced Gomez as her "bestie" and after called her a "bad bi**h." While Swift wore a black and brown outfit, Gomez donned a white oversized sweater. It did not take the duo's fans much time to share the video as the clip went viral soon after. Here is Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's video.

Taylor Swift admits she can do anything to bring up Selena Gomez

It was not too long when Taylor Swift brought up Selena's name out of nowhere during her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. After chatting with the show host, Jimmy Fallon and Taylor Swift went on to play the show's Box of Lies game. In the game, each member is given a random item in a box. One has to describe what is in the box while the other one has to guess whether the first player is speaking the truth or not.

When Swift's turn came, she told Fallon, "I don't have to lie because I'm very excited to tell you that it's a Wizards of Waverly Place DVD with a weird ribbon around it that says, 'I see corn.'" For the unversed, Selena starred in Disney's Wizards Of Waverly Place. Fallon guessed Swift was telling the truth, but she was not. Taylor revealed the ribbon thing as real but there was no DVD and said, "You should've known I was lying because I will do anything to bring up Selena Gomez. Anything." The singer, therefore, hinted at the deep bond she shares with the Ice Cream singer.

(Image: Instagram/@lytlselena)