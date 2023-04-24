SEVENTEEN Makes An Impressive Comeback With Super Music Video | Watch

K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN had been teasing a powerful comeback over the past month. The band recently debuted their tenth mini album titled FML. Their first song from the album, titled Super, was released with a dark and moody music video.

Super by SEVENTEEN

The 13 members of SEVENTEEN could be seen dressed in black on a dimly lit red stage. The beats of the song, coupled with the high-octane dance and synchronisation made for a delightful watch. Right from the first frame, the music video commanded attention of anybody watching. The peppy music ensured solid repeat-value.

SEVENTEEN's message

K-pop band SEVENTEEN made a strong statement with their music video for Super. The lyrics captured their feelings and emotions about the past and the present. The video and words were also a strong indication of what the 13 members wanted from the world in the future. The boy band skillfully weaved their message into the track that checked all boxes in terms of popular commercial appeal.

A little about FML

The album FML has a total of 6 tracks. F**k My Life and Super lead the album, with four other tracks making up the remaining lineup. These tracks are Fire, I Don't Understand But I Luv U, Dust and April Shower. Their last album release was SECTOR 17.

More about SEVENTEEN

While many bands do not seem to make it past the 7-year mark, the 13 members of SEVENTEEN must be appreciated for still going strong. The renegotiation of their contracts was allegedly a tough experience for the group but they have commented on how each member put the well being of the entire band ahead of personal needs. With Super already winning fans and neutrals over alike, SEVENTEEN has already paved a path for a strong comeback. It is safe to sat SEVENTEEN fans are awaiting more work from the band now that they have made a comeback.