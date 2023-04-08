Seventeen Mingyu Reunites With 97 Liners BTS Jungkook And Astro’s Cha Eun Woo

Seventeen member Kim Mingyu shared pictures with his friends BTS’ Jungkook and Astro’s Cha Eun Woo on his Instagram handle on Saturday (Apr 8). The trio is part of the famous 97 liners friend group of the K-pop industry. The other idols in the group include GOT7's Yugyeom and BamBam, SEVENTEEN's The8 and DK, NCT's Jaehyun and Stray Kids’ Bang Chan.

In the shared image, Mingyu can be seen dressed in a white hoodie, half pants and black sneakers while Jungkook wore a black T-shirt, matching jacket with a bucket hat. The True Beauty actor looked dapper in a black sweatshirt. They posed sitting on a dinner table at a restaurant. As Seventeen’s Mingyu turned 26 on Thursday (April 6), fans speculated that the trio met to celebrate his birthday. Check out the post here:

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Mingyu is currently gearing up with his group for their upcoming album release titled FML, which will release on April 24. Meanwhile, Jungkook’s group BTS is currently on hiatus as the members are focusing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service, beginning in December 2022. The other member J-hope also announced he has started his military enlistment process. Jungkook and the rest of the members of the group will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.

Astro’s Cha Eun Woo was last seen in the K-drama Island alongside Kim Nam-gil and Lee Da-hee. He will be next seen in the show A Good Day to be a Dog. It is based on a webtoon with the same name.