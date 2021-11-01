Shaan Announces Release Date Of Iconic 'Tanha Dil' Makeover Song Based On Mental Health

The famous and much-loved singer, Shaan, is currently gearing up to give his fans and followers a musical treat. The singer is all set to release a brand new version of his song, Tanha Dil, that launched in 2000. The makeover version will be titled, Tanha Dil Tanha Safar and the musician took to Instagram to inform his fans that it will be released on November 9.

Shaan headed to Instagram on Sunday and shared the poster of the makeover version of his 2000 song. In the caption of the post, he mentioned that it was time to be freed from darkness and be filled with light and hope. The caption was in reference to Diwali, as he will release the number during the festival season. He thanked the director and producer of the song that will be available for fans to listen to on November 9.

Shaan recently spoke to ANI about his upcoming project and gave fans some insight into what to expect once the number releases. He shared that Tanha Dil Tanha Safar will be completely different from the 2000 number and will be based on the concept of mental health. He mentioned that he wished to deal with the topic of depression in a sensitive manner, as several individuals suffered and are suffering from it in the wake of the pandemic. He mentioned that apart from wanting his listeners to enjoy the song, he also wants to give them a message. He mentioned that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel and he hopes his song with bring a smile to people's faces.

Shaan and Sonu Nigam recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati's Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. The duo was introduced to the audience as 'Sultans' of Bollywood. Apart from answering a few questions, the promo of the episode featured them entertaining the audience with some foot-tapping hits. They crooned some iconic numbers from 1970s Bollywood films. On the work front, Shaan will soon be seen in Music School, a Hindi-Telugu musical drama.

