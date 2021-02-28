Shaan Responds To Troll Who Targeted Him For Sharing Opinion On Rising Fuel Prices

Shaan recently took to his Twitter handle to share his opinion on the rising fuel prices in India and asked why the fuel prices could not be brought under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He asked the users why petrol was being ‘taxed so heavily,’ and asked why it could not be brought under GST. The singer sought a ‘logical answer’ from his followers to understand but a user attacked his singing skills and targeted him for voicing his opinion.

"Concentrate on your Singing skill which you have lost and do not try to interfere on the matter which you do not understand," the person wrote (and has now deleted the tweet). Responding to the troll calmly, Shaan wrote, "I am asking so someone can explain ... and may I ask you what is your understanding on music that you are Telling me .. I have lost my Singing skill?!" [sic]

Netizens immediately came forward in support of Shaan. One user wrote, "You Are Sounding As If You Are Lata Mangeshkar Of Singing World So Vice versa apply to you that don't suggest others on there Work field till you yourself have done PHD on That Perticular Field." [sic] Read more below —

I am asking so someone can explain ... and may I ask you what is your understanding on music that you are Telling me .. I have lost my Singing skill ?! https://t.co/IXEJ47nA3P — Shaan (@singer_shaan) February 27, 2021

Netizens come out in support of Shaan

People are so rude on social media sir.

Most of them have forgotten the concept of respect.

You were THE BEST and You still are THE BEST 🙏 — Music Lover (@YogiataMalhotr1) February 27, 2021

Never insult anyone's profession or skills. I'm a BJP supporter big time. But this is totally unacceptable never insult someone on personal level — Jai Shree Ram (@hitechrahul9117) February 28, 2021

Nothing wrong in what you asked Shaan sir. In fact you should be critical about the current govt, challenge them on their wrong doings, express your opinion honestly, provide constructive criticism and also not give a hoot to people like joyita. U r a great singer 🎤 🎶 🎶 — SVDK (@svdk_vish) February 27, 2021

Usko kya pata aapki singing skills ke baare ...aap ke jitni lagan n mehnat koi nahi karta...jinko music ka gyan nahi unhe kya pata...ignore kare aise pagalon ko ...will always love n support u ...u are n always be a super legendary singer for of us...respect to u always!! ❤🙏 — Dimple Shah (@dimpy1611) February 27, 2021

Hahahaha.:😂😂 superrr — Richa Sharma (@TheRichaSharma) February 27, 2021

The central excise duty and VAT combined, along with dealer commission, raises the price of petrol and diesel much higher than the base price, because of which almost 2/3rd of the price for fuel goes to the governments. The current price rise in due to the hike in the international crude oil prices which has touched the highest rate in a year, at $63.52 a barrel earlier this month.

