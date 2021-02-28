Petrol & Diesel Price In India Today: Fuel Prices In Every State & UT On Feb 28 Listed

While the price for per barrel crude has been subject to variation for the past week with the rate on February 28 being $61.66 (Rs 4,537.95), India witnessed a third day constant in the prices of petrol and diesel with a few witnessing a hike by a rupee, on Sunday. While vehicle owners in five states paid a rupee more per litre of petrol, diesel prices in three Indian states of Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka also witnessed the same. However, West Bengal is the only exception where people have to pay Rs 84.35 for per litre diesel, a hike of Rs 3 compared to Rs 81.32 on February 26.

Let us take a look at the rates of fuel across Indian states as of February 28.

Petrol prices in India today:

Andhra Pradesh Petrol Price today - 87.24/ L

Assam Petrol Price today - 87.69/ L

New Delhi Petrol price today - 91.17/ L

Bihar Petrol price today - 93.48/ L

Chattisgarh Petrol price today - 89.62/ L

Gujarat Petrol Price - 88.20/ L

Haryana Petrol price today - 89.25/ L

Himachal Pradesh Petrol price today - 89.11/ L

J&K Petrol price today - 92.67/ L

Jharkhand Petrol price today - 88.52/ L

Karnataka Petrol price today - 93.84/ L

Kerala Petrol price today - 91.64/ L

Madhya Pradesh Petrol Price today - 99.25/ L

Maharashtra Petrol Price today - 97.87/ L

Odisha Petrol Price today - 91.90/ L

Punjab Petrol Price today - 90.21/ L

Rajasthan Petrol Price today - 97.72/ L

Tamil Nadu Petrol price today - 93.59/ L

Telangana Petrol price today - 94.79/ L

Uttar Pradesh Petrol price today - 89.23/ L

Uttarakhand Petrol price today - 89.89/ L

West Bengal Petrol price today - 91.35/ L

READ | Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: State-wise Prices Of Fuel On February 26

Diesel prices in India today:

Andhra Pradesh Diesel price today - 80.21/ L

New Delhi Diesel price today - 81.47/ L

Bihar Diesel price today - 86.73/ L

Chattisgarh Disesl price today - 88.24/ L

Gujarat Diesel price today - 87.64/ L

Assam Diesel price today - 81.92/ L

Haryana Diesel price today - 82.17/ L

Himachal Pradesh Diesel price today - 80.91/ L

J&K Diesel price today - 83.57/ L

Jharkhand Diesel price today - 86.09/ L

Karnataka Diesel price today - 86.00/ L

Kerala Disesl price - 86.23/ L

Madhya Pradesh Diesel Price today - 89.82/ L

Maharashtra Diesel price today - 88.23/ L

Odisha Diesel price today - 88.79/ L

Punjab Diesel price today - 82.43/ L

Rajasthan Diesel price today - 89.98/ L

Tamil Nadu Diesel price today - 86.94/ L

Telangana Diesel price today - 88.86/ L

Uttar Pradesh Diesel price today - 81.75/ L

Uttarakhand Diesel price today - 82.12/ L

West Bengal Diesel price today - 84.35/ L

READ | Shaan Unhappy Over Rising Fuel Prices, Asks 'Why Can't Government Bring GST On Petrol?'

READ | Dharmendra Pradhan Attributes Costly Petrol & Diesel To Winter Demand; 'will Reduce Soon'

READ | Statewise Petrol And Diesel Prices In India On February 24, Hike By 50p To A Rupee