Shakira Reportedly Getting Harassed Post Split With Gerard Pique; Gets Malicious Letters

Singing sensation Shakira is being harassed and stalked following her separation from soccer player Gerard Pique, with reports suggesting that several 'suspicious' men are hanging around her residence. According to Marca, the Waka Waka hitmaker has received harassing letters at her residence in Barcelona, with fans begging to marry her. Shakira's family, including her brother Tonino Mebarak, have reached out to the police and reported the same.

Shakira reportedly getting harassed post separation from Gerard Pique

One stalker wrote messages on her sidewalk earlier this month, stating that they 'love her' and intended to 'marry her right now. According to Cheat Sheet, the suspicious entity wrote, "I love you, beautiful woman. I’m coming for you, my love. I am ready to marry you right now." The offender is believed to be a Russian man who had been stalking the singer's residence ever since her split with Pique was announced.

This comes days after the Spanish footballer denied Shakira to assume custody of their children, Milan and Sasha, to Miami for the summer holidays. The couple parted ways after 11 years of togetherness, with reports suggesting that Gerard cheated on his partner with another woman.

The statement announcing their separation read, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Model accuses Gerard Pique of sending her lewd messages

Following their separation, a Brazilian model named Suzy Cortez made startling accusations against Gerard, accusing him of sending her lewd text messages behind Shakira's back. As per Marca, Cortez revealed that she had met Pique through her friend, Sandro Rosell. She added, "I was a friend of the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Pique found out, he asked me for my number and sent me a message. When I returned to Brazil, he sent me a message directly on Instagram - which he deleted every day - asking me when would I return to Europe and always asking me how big my b*** was".

The model added that even other Barcelona players have sent her messages in the past, except Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho. "The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and respect their wives a lot," she mentioned.

(IMAGE: AP)