Shakira Tells Fans She's Okay After Being Seen In Ambulance; 'Getting A Lot Of Concern..'

Shortly after parting ways with her soccer husband Gerard Pique, Shakira sparked fear among her fans after being spotted in an ambulance in Spain. The 45-year-old pop sensation cleared the air around the same, revealing that it was her father, William Mebarak Chadid, who needed the medical facility after having a 'bad fall'.

She also mentioned that the pictures surfacing on social media are from last week when she accompanied her father to the hospital, adding that he's recovering now. Alongside the statement, she also shared a photo of her kissing her wounded dad on his cheek.

Shakira reassures fans she's okay after being seen in Ambulance

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Waka Waka hitmaker wrote, "Guys, I'm getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently," Shakira wrote. "I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th) when my dad, unfortunately, had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now." She added, "Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all your love and support.” Take a look.

The post came shortly after she announced her split with Gerard Pique after 11 years. In a statement via her agency, Shakira mentioned, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The duo shares two children together, namely- Milan and Sasha.

Shakira is believed to have caught Gerard cheating on her with another woman a couple of weeks back. As per a report on El Periodico, Pique has been residing 'alone in his own apartment for a long time' after Shakira came to know about his infidelity.

Fans also believe that the pop star hinted at their separation in her latest track Te Felicito. The song's translated lyrics, "To complete you, I broke into pieces/ They warned me, but I didn’t listen/ I realised that your love is false/ It was the final drop that tipped over the glass," seemingly talk about their relationship problems.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHAKIRA)