Shakira To Be Honoured By Billboard As The First 'Latin Woman Of The Year'

Billboard recently announced that they would be honouring Shakira as the first ever 'Latin Woman of the Year'. This felicitation is a part of the first edition of Mujeres Latinas en la Musica. The Latin Women in Music gala is specifically geared to the active acknowledgement and celebration of Latin women in music.

Billboard announces their first 'Latin Woman of the Year'

Billboard took to their Instagram account to share the news with their fans and followers. The post carried a picture of Shakira with an in-photo banner reading, "Shakira Is Billboard's First-Ever 'Latin Woman of the Year' ". The accompanying caption read, "Global superstar Shakira will be honoured as Billboard’s Woman of the Year at the first-ever #BBMujeresLatinas".

Billboard on Shakira

As per ANI, Billboard's chief content officer for Latin/Espanol, Leila Cobo stated how Shakira was the "ultimate woman in music". Commenting on Shakira essentially pioneering the trend of women claiming their power by making personal music, Cobo states how the veteran singer has kept herself relevant across her long career. Appreciating her grace, talent and mindset of giving back, Cobo further enunciated how Shakira was the perfect role model for women in music.

More about the Latin Women in Music Gala

Spanning across 2 hours, the celebratory event will be hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes. Held at the Watsco Center in Miami on May 6, tickets to attend the event live are up for sale. For those unable to attend, the gala can be viewed a day later on May 7, exclusively on Telemundo.

Shakira has been embroiled in controversy for the past few months post the separation announcement with long-term partner Gerard Pique. The singer's subsequent diss track on Pique followed by the latter going public with his new partner, has kept the former pair in the thick of controversy. Shakira also recently left Barcelona with her sons in tow to start a new life closer to family and friends.