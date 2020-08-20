Shakira Makes Place In YouTube’s Global Top Artists Chart With 30 Million Subscribers

Shakira is one of the most celebrated singers, songwriters, and actors around the globe. The artist has even been referred to as the "Queen of Latin Music" by fans and is often praised for her versatility in music. The super-successful music artist has added yet another feather to her hat as her YouTube channel has crossed 30 million subscribers.

Shakira’s YouTube channel crosses 30 M subscribes

Shakira, who made her debut in the music industry at the young age of just 13 years old, is a well-known personality worldwide. Recently, the artist’s own YouTube channel has crossed 30 million subscribers, which is a huge achievement. Shakira is now a part of a group that consists of only 15 artists from around the world who have such high number of subscribers to their YouTube channel. With this feat, Shakira has successfully made a place in YouTube’s Global Top Artists chart.

Songs like Chantaje, Can’t Remember to Forget You, Waka Waka, and many others featuring the 43-year-old artist have crossed over a billion views. Shakira has now made it to the 55th position on the tally, trailing behind another singing sensation, Nicky Jam, who is positioned at the 49th number.

Shakira, who is also a Grammy Award winner, released her latest music video, Me Gusta, on March 6, 2020. According to reports from Billboard, the song has raked in over 100 million views in the span of five months.

Shakira has also been ranked as the most-streamed Latin artist on the music platform, Spotify, and has now become one of the only three female artists to have two YouTube videos exceeding two billion views.

For her excellent work with the Barefoot Foundation and her contributions to the world of music, Shakira has even received the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year and Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year awards in 2011. Forbes ranked the artist among the top-earning women in music in 2008 and 2019. Shakira is also the first artist to perform three times at the FIFA World Cup.

