Global Citizen Concert: Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher Perform At Virtual Summit; Watch

One of the highlights of the weekend was Global Citizen's 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' concert which was organized as part of a global campaign to co-ordinate the development of Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines. The proceeds from the virtual concert will reportedly be used to combat the disproportionate impact of the virus on vulnerable and disadvantaged communities. Many celebrities from the film, TV and music industry came together virtually to raise funds by performing some of their best songs highlighting the need for countries to unite in the global fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pop icon Miley Cyrus sang 'Help' recorded in an empty stadium, Jennifer Hudson performed 'Where Peaceful Waters Flow' along with a two-person band on a boat, Usher gave a soulful of his latest single 'I Cry', Shakira performed on a Barcelona rooftop as she sang 'Sale el Sol', Justin Bieber sang 'Intentions' while Coldplay performed their hit track 'Paradise'.

Have a look:

Addressing the impact the pandemic has had on mental health, The Crown actor Olivia Colman said, “Covid-19 has affected all of us differently but if you are someone living with mental health problems, anxiety, substance use disorders or trauma, you are particularly vulnerable right now. We have no idea what the long terms toll of this moment will be for our children and future generations or any of us really, but we do know that little acts of kindness to one another can make more of a difference".

The concert was hosted by Dwayne Johnson and European Commissioner President Ursula Von Der Leyen and also featured performances by Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin and Yemi Alade. Apart from the concert, a special lineup of journalists like Katie Couric and Mallika Kapur discussed relevant current topics in the Summit whereas Miley Cyrus, Angelique Kidjo, and Ken Jeong spoke to several outspoken leaders at the Summit. Online services like Apple, YouTube, Tidal, Yahoo!, Brut, Roku, Twitch, and Insight TV streamed the entire show.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin," organization founder Hugh Evans said in a statement. "If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines.”

