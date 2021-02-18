Shantanu Moitra shocked by open defecation on Mumbai beach, says 'yet it's city of dreams'

Mumbai is often known as the ‘city of dreams’ but music composer Shantanu Moitra felt the city did not deserve this tag. Moitra was shocked with the tagline for the ‘Maximum City’ when he spotted open defecation at the Versova Beach. He termed it as ‘absolutely shocking.’

Shantanu Moitra unhappy over open defecation in Mumbai

Shantanu Moitra, known for composing albums like Parineeta, 3 Idiots, among others, took to Twitter to post photos of the open defecation he witnessed at the Versova Beach. He expressed his displeasure about it happening everyday in the area.

Finding such a sight in the 'city of dreams’ shocking, he also tagged the Municipal Corporation of the ward, in which the beach fell.

Many of the Bollywood stars also have participated in the beach-clean-up activities with a lawyer named Afroz Shah. Moitra shared his displeasure with Shah, and wrote 'Sorry, we’ve failed you.'

Moitra also tagged the Andheri Lokhandwala & Oshiwara residents organisation and the body termed it 'Appalling’ that the practice continued almost 75 years of independence. They also lamented that even when bathrooms are built, no one was keen to wait. The handle also highlighted it as being a factor for the spread of coronavirus.

Appalling that almost 75 years of independence have passed by but still open defecation going on



And bathrooms are built but no one wants to wait

This is another source of spread of the corona virus which has to be stopped



Beside issues of health and hygiene — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@Lokhandwala_Bom) February 18, 2021

In 2017, Twinkle Khanna's tweet on open defecation at a Mumbai beach had gone viral. It was around the same time that her husband Akshay Kumar’s movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She had then quipped that it was the first scene of the second part of the movie.

Later, in 2018, Akshay Kumar had set up a toilet on Juhu beach. He had then bourne expenses close to Rs 10 lakh at that time.

