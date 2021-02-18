Mallika Sherawat 'misses Ocean' And 'sunshine'; Says 'Take Me Back' In Throwback Post

Mallika Sherawat shared a video of herself enjoying some downtime at the beach in a shanty of sorts. Her caption for the video tells us that it was a throwback video as she said, “Missing the ocean the sunshine & the palm trees...take me back to that wonderful place again 🌴🌊☀️.” Mallika has been vocal about her love for nature and all things natural and the hashtags she has used in the picture further confirm it. This was not the first time that she has posted about going back to the beach to enjoy some downtime, she had done so earlier as well.

Mallika Sherawat's video incites wanderlust

In Mallika Sherawat’s video, she can be seen sitting and enjoying a drink. The clip starts with a shot of the towering palm trees through which the sun is peeking out. The camera then pans out toward Mallika sitting leisurely on a beach chair in the shanty. She waves out in greeting the person taking the video as the camera passes her. A small pool is seen next to her.

Sherawat can be seen wearing a white textured dress that is long at the back and short in the front. Her legs are exposed as she sat and sipped on her drink. Her hair is left open and allowed to be in its natural state. She has almost no makeup on barring a little kohl on her lower lids. The short clip is enough to show the things that Mallika Sherawat has been missing and her followers have echoed her sentiment saying that her video has made them miss the sea and sand as well.

One of Mallika Sherawat’s photos which she had posted in late January also mimicked the same sentiment that she has conveyed through her video today. In her caption of the picture she posted, she said, “Take me back to the beach, to the sun-kissed sand 🌊🌴”. The picture is one that presents the back view of the actor. She is seen seated on some stone stairs as she stares out into the open. She is surrounded by lush green grass along with a rugged path to walk on. Sherawat is wearing a yellow string bikini and has allowed her hair to fall down her back in its natural state.

