Mouni Roy Flaunts Svelte Body In Red Bikini While Posing Amid Crashing Waves

On February 15, 2021, actor Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of herself. In the photos, she can be seen posing on the beach donning a printed red bikini. As part of the caption, the actor informed her fans and followers that she was feeling like ‘a songbird in the sea’. Take a look at her latest picture — which has left her fans awestruck.

Mouni Roy poses on the beach

Also read: Mouni Roy 'tries' Belly Dancing To The Tunes Of Justin Bieber's 'Yummy'; Shares Glimpse

In the picture, Mouni Roy can be seen lying near the seashore, enjoying the waves and the setting sun. One can see her flaunting her svelte body while posing for the camera. She donned a printed red coloured bikini and kept her straight hair loose. Mouni captioned the picture as, “Like a song bird in the sea” with waves and sun setting emoticons.

Also read: Mouni Roy Shares Boomerang Videos, Says She Is Finally Becoming Her Own Best Friend

As soon as Mouni Roy's photos were uploaded, Mouni’s fans were quick to like the post and dropped positive comments. Sonal Chauhan, Aashka Goradia, Shirin Sewani and several others too dropped fire emoticons. Shamita Shetty commented, “Ufff hottie!” with a pair of praising hands emoticon. Her co-actor Ada Khan too complimented the beauty and wrote, “Wow…” A fan commented, “slaying sexy mesmerizing gorgeous stunning angel looking sizzling hawtt” with several fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “You are looking so stunning” with a pair of red hearts and fire emoticons. A user simply called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped a red heart.

Mouni Roy is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal and professional life. The actor posted two more pictures from the same day. In the picture, she can be seen sitting near the shore, enjoying the waves, wind in her hair and the setting sun. She wrote the same caption for the post.

Also read: Mouni Roy Enjoys Nature At Isha Yoga Center; Poses With 'Shiuli' While Sporting Black

In her third post from the same day, Mouni can be seen in the knee-length water and posing facing opposite the camera. Looking at the sea, she posed with a peace sign. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Chasing sunsets” with a setting sun emoticon. Her fans couldn’t stop drooling over the post and flooded the comments section of all the posts with positivity. Several fans called her ‘pretty’, while few others called her ‘beautiful’. Many of them simply dropped a red heart and a fire emoticons.

Image Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Also read: Mouni Roy's "bare" Photos Make Fans Say "Ye Nagin Bohot Sundar Hai"; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.