Music sensations Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits after years of friendship and dating. The couple was one of the most adored celebrity couples in the music industry. The couple's relationship had a strong friendship base which they have announced to continue. Here is the couple's relationship timeline and how they became one of the most beloved pairs of the industry.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello met each other for the first time in 2014. However, love bloomed between them almost five years later in 2019. Despite being questioned about their dating rumours, the couple remained friends for years.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello relationship timeline

The first meeting in 2014

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello met for the first time on Austin Mahone's Live On Tour. The two had opening acts during the tour as Cabello was a part of the band, Fifth Harmony, which she left in 2016. In a 2019 interview, the couple recalled their first meeting. While Cabello revealed she wanted to hang out with Mendes, Mendes said Cabello was the only person who talked to him on the tour.

2015: The beginning of dating rumours

Mendes was always vocal about his friendship with Cabello. During a Capital FM game, Mendes fueled dating rumours with Cabello as he said he liked her as more than a friend. Later, when given some options, Mendes also chose Cabello to marry her.

Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello songs: Former couple's first song together

By the end of 2015, Cabello and Mendes released their first song together, I Know What You Did Last Summer. The two spontaneously created the song after meeting backstage during Taylor Swift's 1989 tour. In a 2015 Rolling Stone interview, Cabello revealed it was the first time she and Mendes could talk for more than a few minutes. She also called herself lucky to be a part of the song as the two became great friends.

2019: Senorita

After years of publicly supporting each other as friends and dodging dating rumours, the couple came together for another song Senorita. The music video of the track saw the two engaged in several close dancing shots and romantic poses. Soon after, Cabello broke up with her then-boyfriend for more than a year. Mendes also revealed during the making of Senorita, he stayed with Cabello in a New York City apartment. It did not take them long to involve in PDA and confirm dating rumours. The couple also became more vocal about being with each other in interviews.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's break-up

The singing sensations have now called it quits after dating for two years. The couple shared a heartfelt message via Instagram stating they have ended their relationship, yet, the love between them will remain the same. They also wrote their relationship began after being best friends for years and will continue being best friends.

