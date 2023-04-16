Shawn Mendes, Camila Reconciliation On The Horizon? Ex-couple Share A Kiss At Coachella

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are reportedly back together. They attended the Coachella music festival in Indio, California on April 15. A couple of videos of the ex-couple from the event went viral on the Internet.

In one of the videos, they can be seen hugging each other. After indulging in a conversation, they shared a kiss. In another video, they can be seen goofing around. In the third video, the ex-couple is seen sitting closely. While Shawn wore a graphic T-shirt teamed with beige pants and a bandana around his neck, Camila sported a white bustier top paired with denim cargo pants. Take a look at the tweets below:

Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello yesterday at Coachella pic.twitter.com/orJROcto5y — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnUpdatLatam) April 15, 2023

shawn kissing camilas back last night at coachella 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/05y4bCWghb — best of camila (@dailycamilapics) April 15, 2023

CAMILA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES BACK TOGETHER WAS NOT ON MY 2023 BINGO CARD WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/rWNmJMXocT — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) April 15, 2023

Camila cabello y shawn mendes BENSANDOSE en coachella VOLVIERONNNN???pic.twitter.com/PwPIh3GIkv — feli (@nom0leste) April 15, 2023

About Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello met each other in 2014. After being friends for almost five years, they took a step forward and began dating in 2019. After dating for two years, they called it quits. The singers released a joint statement, wherein, they mentioned that they will continue being best friends.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans are stronger than ever." The couple further promised to stay best friends as they were for five years before starting to date each other. They wrote, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning to moving forward. Camila and Shawn," the statement read.