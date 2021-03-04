Shehnaaz Gill Drops Teaser Of Her Upcoming Music Video With Badshah & Amit 'Fly'

Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle and posted a teaser from her upcoming collaboration with Badshah and Uchana Amit. The artists will be featured in music video titled Fly, which will release on March 5th. The teaser is doing the rounds among the fans of the celebrities on social media, take a look at it below.

Shehnaaz Gill releases teasers of her upcoming project

For a while now, Shehnaaz and Badshah have been dropping stills and BTS videos of their upcoming project together. After revealing the poster from the music video a week ago, Shehnaaz recently posted the teaser of the upcoming song. The teaser video posted by Shehnaaz on her social media handle has a montage of scenes from the song.

Shehnaaz is seen in beautiful shots posing from a car and the singer writes ‘Fly’ on the windows of the car. In the backdrop, beautiful snow-clad locations from Kashmir are captured in the video. Check out the teaser video of the same below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media platforms, netizens gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions about the update of the upcoming film. Fans have always shown great enthusiasm for Shehnaaz Gill's songs and Badshah's songs. A number of fans wrote in the comments how well they liked the picture of the actors and how excited they are to see the cast together. Many other people wrote in the comments that they want to see more BTS videos. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Many fans also left heart and kiss emoticons for the picture and sent their love and regards. Several other fans wished the team good luck. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

BTS video of 'Fly' Shehnaaz Gill's songs

Shehnaaz had also posted a video of behind the scenes from the shoot of Fly. She was seen with Badshah and Uchana Amit as they sat on a motor scooter in snowfall. Check out the video of the same below.

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen opposite Diljith Dosanjh in the comedy flick Honsla Rakh which is slated to release on October 15. Shehnaaz had recently shared the poster of her upcoming movie on Instagram. Check out the poster below:

