As Shillong Chamber Choir's Covid Effort Inspires; Uncle Neil Also Hails CM Sangma's Tunes

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Shillong Chamber Choir has been actively working towards not only raising the spirits of the nation through their melodies but also through their philanthropic efforts. The Shillong Chamber Choir over the past 2 months has been providing food to the frontline workers, elderly and the needy through their special delivery service-- 'Uncle Home's Delivery', named after their beloved founder Uncle Neil Nonkyngrih.

"We wanted to do something for the society during this time. So we decided to convert our 800-square-feet practice hall into a food delivery service. Since it was Uncle Neil's initiative we named it 'Uncle Home's Delivery.' Till now we have managed to supply food to over 600 families amid the pandemic in about two months since this initiative started," said choir member William Richmond to Republic TV.

While sharing the story behind his initiative, founder Neil Nonkyngrih while speaking to RepublicTV said, "Everything in life starts small, with a little bit of ambition. But something bigger than me, up in the skies had a greater ambition. When we started it we did not even think that it would feed thirty families but now we are supplying food to 6 villages. I am so thankful that I am able to do this. Rather than mope about life, I thought we should do something for the people. And now we have Uncle's shop."

The spirt of Meghalaya amid the pandemic has sent waves of hope across the nation. A few days ago, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took the internet by storm when he played an Iron Maiden song on his electric guitar. Sangma playing the tune of the 1986 song Wasted Years from the album Somewhere in Time left netizens impressed as his ‘home concert’ came after a hectic 3 day Assembly session.

While talking about Conrad Sangma, Uncle Neil said, "He is a very good mine, a friend of mine. He is a good man. I just pray he would continue to lead the state. We need good leaders, to cooperate with others to keep the country safe."



