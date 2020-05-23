Meghalaya CM Plays Iron Maiden Song On Electric Guitar, Watch Video

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma recently took to Instagram to ‘unwind’ by playing an Iron Maiden song on his electric guitar. The video which has now taken the internet by storm shows Sangma playing the tune of the 1986 song Wasted Years from the album Somewhere in Time. Shared on May 22, the short clip has left netizens impressed as his ‘home concert’ was ‘too good’ and ‘refreshing’.

Sangma shared the clip with caption that read, “After a hectic 3 day Assembly session..unwinding with some iron maiden stuff. It’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes..”

The video has been viewed more than 43,000 times and has received nearly 19,000 likes. While some users called him ‘multi-talented’, others called him a ‘legend’. One internet user said, “Didn’t expect this. It’s awesome”. Another Instagram user said, “Awesome sir. Talented CM of the talented state”. “Wow...love it....that's the way to release tension and relax”.

CM applauded for containing COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya CM has also been praised for containing the deadly coronavirus in his state. With fewer number of COVID-19 cases, the state has reported only 14 cases, of which 12 have already been cured and discharged. While one has succumbed to the virus, the state has only one active case that remains in the state. Meghalaya has also supported the neighbouring state of Assam with 5000 testing kits to combat COVID-19.

