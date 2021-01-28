SHINee's Minho Showers Unstoppable Praise As He Re-watches 'Notting Hill'

The Korean boy band SHINee’s songs have helped them win many awards and the title ‘ Princes of K-Pop’. SHINee’s members include Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. SHINee is popular for its complex dance routines and is considered to be the best live vocal groups in K-pop. SHINee's songs like Lucifer, Replay and Ring Ding Dong are immensely popular among the K-pop fans. One of SHINee’s members Minho was recently discharged from the mandatory military service last year and he has been a busy man since then. In an interview, the popular SHINee’s member Minho was asked what kind of movie or character he would love to play.

SHINee's Minho Shares His Love for the Movie Notting Hill

Minho, in an interview with GQ Korea, was asked what type of character would he love to play in the future. To this, the Canola star admitted that due to his age, there have been limitations when it comes to playing a certain character. Minho confessed that he would love to play the character from one of his favourite films Noir and would love to feature in romantic films. He also could not stop from praising about his love for the 1999 classic rom-com movie Notting Hill starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

While gushing about the movie, Minho quoted, "The movie I saw in the past, but recently saw again and loved is Notting Hill. I love the romantic relationship between the characters, but the background, the music and the colours. All these things are so beautiful. I felt it when re-watching it."

SHINee’s Minho's Songs and Movies

Minho’s debuted his solo song I’m Home as a farewell to his fans before leaving for military services. Minho started as a rapper in the video and soon started singing the vocals along with rapping for SHINee. Checkout Minho's song here;

Along with singing, Minho is also an actor. He debuted in 2010 in Korean Pianist. Post that he starred in Korean television series, Medical Team, Hwarang: The Warrior Youth and many more. He has a recurring role in the television series Lovestruck in the City in which he plays the role of a lovable officer. Minho also starred in a lot of Korean films which include Canola, The Princess and The Matchmaker and The Battle of Jangsari. In 2017, Minho received a special award for his widespread popularity at The Indonesian Television Awards, being the only Korean to receive one. The 29-year-old star has also been included in Vogue’s “Sexiest Men Alive” list. The K-pop SHINee is all set to make their comeback that is set in February 2021 and the fan cannot contain the excitement to see their favourite SHINee's members perform back on stage.

