What Happened To Kim Jong-hyun? All About The Late SHINee Vocalist

Late South Korean singer Kim Jong-hyun, who served as the lead vocalist of SHINee K-pop group passed away at the age of 27 on December 18, 2017. Kim Jong-hyun's death caused a wave of shock in the South Korean entertainment industry. He was the lead singer of the boy band SHINee. Kim Jong Hyun's death has been associated with a possible suicide by many outlets. Read on to know what happened to Kim jong-hyun?

ALSO READ| Kriti Kharbanda And Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat Spotted Post Lunch Date In Mumbai; See Pics

What happened to Kim Jong-hyun?

As reported by the scmp portal, one of the K-pop royal celebrities Kim Jong-hyun passed away due to carbon monoxide poisoning at his apartment in Seoul. The singer was reportedly suffering from depression. He was a member of the popular K-pop group SHINee which included Lee “Onew” Jin-ki, Kim “Key” Ki-bum, Choi “Minho” and Lee “Taemin”. According to HT, Kim Jong-hyun's age was 27 years of age when he was found unconscious at a Seoul hotel by the police. The police had reported he had sent farewell messages to his sister, which then prompted his sister to make an emergency call to the police. He was pronounced dead after he was shifted to a hospital, the police reported of a coal briquette found burning on a frying pan inside his room.

ALSO READ| Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Rings In Her 'crystal' Anniversary With Bharat, Pens Loving Note

Kim Jong-hyun's songs

Kim jong-hyun has contributed to 12 albums along with this group SHINee during his time with the band as the lead vocalist. He is remembered for his emotive act that led to a connection with the audience during live performances. He even used his songwriting abilities in tracks like Juliet, Lucifer and many more. Kim Jong-hyun had also started his solo career as an artist along with performing as a SHINee member. Kim had also authored a novel titled Skeleton Flower: Things That Have Been Released and Set Free, in 2015.

Jonghyun’s first EP called Base was released in 2015. The EP topped the domestic charts at that time and cemented his talent as a songwriter. He had also penned the tune for Déjà-Boo during that time as well. His final project, which was his second solo album called “Poet | Artist”, was released posthumously in 2018 via a digital platform. Kim jong-hyun's net worth was reported to be $10 million according to celebworth website.

ALSO READ| Eva Mendes Reveals That Her Daughter Called Her Out For 'being On The Phone Too Much'

ALSO READ| Neha Dhupia Shares Stunning Sunkissed Selfie By The Pool Post Swim; Fans Go All Hearts

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.