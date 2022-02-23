Shreya Ghoshal Gives Glimpse Of AR Rahman Playing Piano In Dubai's Firdaus Studio; Watch

The Padma Bhushan and Indian film composer, Allah Rakha Rahman, aka A R Rahman, is known for his magical voice as well as compositions. The singer and songwriter has been awarded two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South and six National Film Awards. Recently, Shreya Ghoshal, who is one of the highest-paid and well-established playback singers of Hindi cinema, shared a video featuring AR Rahman composing new tunes.

Shreya Ghoshal shares glimpses of AR Rahman playing the piano in Firdaus Studio

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shreya Ghoshal shared a video in which the legendary AR Rahman is seen playing the piano in the Firdaus Studio which has blue and black lighting in the background. Stating that she had a great fortune to meet him, Ghoshal captioned the post, "The maestro casually creating magic! The one and only @arrahman sir in his state of the art @firdaus.studio". She continued, "I had the great fortune of meeting him and witnessing his grand vision. Thank you for inviting me sir!"

AR Rahman fans are spread all over the world and the video witnessed tremendous praises as a fan wrote, "Awwww this is amazing. Two legends in one studio. One in the video and one behind the camera." Another fan wished for another song from AR Rahman in an independent album. A follower commented that he is the legend of everybody's hearts, 'we Arabs, you are the one who introduced me to Indian art, your voice is angelic.'

More on Firdaus Studio

India-based Bollywood and Hollywood music composer and songwriter AR Rahman had opened the Firdaus studio as he teamed up with Expo 2020 Dubai. The Firdaus Studio is a permanent fixture at the World Expo’s 4.38km2 site. The studio features 'The Firdaus', meaning Paradise in Arabic. It is a Women’s Orchestra, creatively led by Rahman who currently mentors the musicians.

While speaking about the studio, AR Rahman had then said that this world-leading studio will attract the cream of the industry to Dubai and the Firdaus Women’s Orchestra will allow Dubai to become a focal point for making ground-breaking new music.

