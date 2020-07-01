Sia Reveals She Is Now A Grandmother Of Two; Says 'I Was Immediately Horrified'

Singer Sia recently appeared on Zane Lowe's music show and revealed that she has now become a grandmother after her youngest son welcomed his children. During the show, Sia revealed that she was 'immediately horrified' with excitement when she first learned the news and revealed that the kids call her 'Nana'. Adding to the same, Sia revealed that she is trying to get them to call her 'Lovey', like Kris Jenner.

Also Read | Lionel Messi And Setien Should Resolve Barca Rift Over A Cup Of Coffee, Says Diego Simeone

During the interview, Sia also spoke about her decision to adopt and explained that her sons actually could have remained in foster care until they were 21. However, she wanted to get them out of the system so they could have a more stable life. Adding to the same, Sia remarked that she was a bit jaded after investigating the foster system as she discovered that the whole system was failing, as per her sons' experience. Sia revealed that both her sons experienced "conditioning and complex trauma" in foster care and has now enrolled them in trauma programs.

Also Read | UN Raises $7.7 Billion In Humanitarian Aid for War-ravaged Syria

Come now set the past on fire🔥Together is out now! https://t.co/bd3FqEfbnr



This is the 1st single from Sia’s upcoming album & from the motion picture Music. Sia wrote + directed, & wrote 10 original songs for it. The film stars Kate Hudson, @leslieodomjr, @maddieziegler & more. pic.twitter.com/VNA1OIVjUB — sia (@Sia) May 20, 2020

Earlier this year, in an interview with a leading news daily, the singer confirmed that she welcomed two sons into her family last year. Sia adopted the teenage boys when she learned that they were leaving foster care due to their age. The singer also spoke about how life has been for the family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, explaining how one of her sons has been having a little bit of difficulty adjusting to life at home as many places are locked down due to the health crisis.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shares Selfie With Pals, Says 'Bffs That Pout Together Stay Forever'

Sia's work

Sia is an Australian singer, songwriter and music video director, who started her career as a singer in the acid jazz band called Crisp in the mid-1990s in the Australia city of Adelaide. In 1997, she released her debut studio album titled OnlySee in Australia when Crisp disbanded and later moved to London to provide vocals for the British duo Zero 7. In 2014, Sia's sixth studio album, 1000 Forms of Fear, debuted at No 1 in the U.S. Billboard 200 and generated the top-ten single Chandelier.

Also Read | Lionel Messi And Setien Should Resolve Barca Rift Over A Cup Of Coffee, Says Diego Simeone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.