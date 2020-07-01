Malaika Arora Shares Selfie With Pals, Says 'Bffs That Pout Together Stay Forever'

Throughout the quarantine, celebrities have been quite active on their social media. They have been using creative ways like live sessions, throwback pictures, daily updates and more to keep in constant touch with their fans. Amid the quarantine, Malaika Arora has been missing spending time with her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and sister Amrita Arora Ladak. She recently took to her social media to share a selfie with them and added a quirky caption with it.

Malaika Arora misses her BFFs

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share a selfie with her pals. The picture features all the girls pouting as they pose for the camera. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak, Karisma Kapoor, and Mallika Bhatt. Adding in a quirky caption, Malaika wrote, "Bffs that pout together stay forever ♥ï¸". [sic] She further tagged everyone from the picture in her caption.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Beautiful Message As 'Refugee' Completes 20 Years; Read

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love for the girl gang. Most of them dropped down the heart and fire emojis. One user commented, "Best Picture of the Day", while another wrote, "Beautiful".

Malaika Arora earlier shared a throwback picture from her 'simpler times'. In the picture, Malaika and her son Arhaan can be seen looking at a beautiful landscape through a glass window. She wrote in the caption, "Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let's focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes". [sic]

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora Never Wanted To Pursue A Career In Bollywood? Here Is What She Planned

Malaika Arora recently joined a panel of health experts to interact with them on the World Allergy Week. She went live with the Allergy Free Facebook page and urged her fans to join the session. She wrote in the captain, "This World Allergy Week, catch me live on 26th June, Friday on #allergyfree FB page as I interact with health experts to discuss the differences between the symptoms of cold, cough, allergies and COVID 19.

Looking forward to seeing you all during the live session on ‘Managing Allergies during COVID 19.' Friday, 26th June, at 3 pm on Fb live". [sic]

Amid the lockdown, Malaika Arora is quite caught up with her home workouts and often shares it with her fans. Her timeline is filled with pictures and videos of her performing yoga and carrying out her workout sessions. She is also endorsing her newly launched app called Sarva which helps people with Yoga workouts and offers advice and instructions for performing guided meditation. She also launched an initiative called YOGA+ to celebrate how Yoga fits into people's lives.

ALSO READ | Sisters Malaika Arora & Amrita Arora Ladak Pen Sweet B'day Wishes For Karisma Kapoor; See Posts

ALSO READ | A Peek Into Malaika Arora's Luxurious Mumbai Residence; See Pictures Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.