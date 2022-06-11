Sidhu Moosewala's Birth Anniversary: Fans Pay Heartfelt Tributes; 'You're Immortal'

In a shocking turn of events, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Jhawahar Ke village in Mansa district on 29 May 2022. The untimely demise of the notable singer sent shock waves all across the nation. Post his demise, several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity took to their social media handles to pay homage to the departed soul.

Although Moosewala might not be physically present with his fans today on his birthday, his legacy will always be alive through his songs. June 11 marks the late singer's birth anniversary, and on this special occasion, fans took to their social media handles and paid their heartfelt tributes.

Fans get emotional remembering Sidhu Moosewala on his birth anniversary

Sidhu Moosewala undeniably earned a lease-free space in the hearts of millions of his fans. The much-loved singer has left an impeccable impression in everyone's heart with his music. Remembering him on his birthday, fans took to their Twitter handles and flooded them with heartwarming messages for the singer. Many users wrote that he will always be 'immortal' in the hearts of his fans, whereas, other fans mourned his demise by stating 'legends never die'.

One of the fans wrote, "Your Voice Will Always Rule our Hearts.. Happy Birthday in Heaven Jatta Rest in power There is no one like you Legend! #HBDSidhuMoosewala #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala" while another wrote, "His life may have been short, but his presence was enormous, and his memory will live on in everyone's hearts.@iSidhuMooseWala #HBDSidhuMoosewala"

Your Voice Will Always Rule our Hearts..🥺❤️



Happy Birthday in Heaven Jatta💔

Rest in power🕊️

There is no one like you Legend!💪🏻#HBDSidhuMoosewala #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/ArmGlDymqG — Sanju Choudhary (@Dr_Sanju__) June 11, 2022

happy birthday to my strength, my legend and my star. there will be no one else like you, ever.#HBDSidhuMoosewala#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #SidhuMosseWala pic.twitter.com/AQalUWzgC3 — Huffin_muffin (@Huffin_muffinn) June 11, 2022

His life may have been short, but his presence was enormous, and his memory will live on in everyone's hearts.@iSidhuMooseWala#HBDSidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/eJ3eF92esb — SK chaudhary (@sk_chaudhary02) June 11, 2022

Your name and legacy will stand tall.

They just couldn’t kill you.#HBDSidhuMoosewala #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/QNduCUeKOl — Yogesh Rawat (@YogiNangalJat) June 11, 2022

More about Sidhu Moosewala's death

Sidhu Moosewala was attacked on May 29 when he stepped out with his friend and cousin. He was shot dead by assailants in Mansa district a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Bhagwant Mann-led government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa, where the singer was declared dead upon his arrival.

Image: Instagram@sidhu_moosewala