Grammy-winner Noel Fisher Aka Detail Arrested For Sexual Assault And Felony; Read Details

Grammy-winning music producer Detail aka Noel Fisher has been arrested for sexual assault and felony. Detail was arrested after 15 sexual assault charges and five separate felony assault charges were filed five days earlier. Detail has worked with artists like Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Beyoncé, and several other high profile artists.

The #MeToo movement that started Hollywood led to many women and men coming forward and address the uncomfortable and unfortunate incidents they experienced while working the film industry. This movement also led to many budding musicians talk about their experiences. Now, a new arrest has taken place because of the effects of the #MeToo movement.

Grammy-winning music producer Detail has been arrested for sexual assault and felony by the LA Police. According to Variety, the arrest took place after 15 sexual assault charges and five separate felony charges were filed against him. These charges were filed five days before Detail’s arrest. Reportedly, the music producer’s bail amount is set at $6.3 million.

According to Variety’s report, these sexual assault and felony incidents took place between 2010 to 2018. Furthermore, the Special Victims Bureau detectives are suspecting that there might be more potential victims. Hence they are seeking help from the public to identify victims who have faced similar situation because of Detail’s sexual advances.

But this is not the first time, Detail has been accused of inappropriate touching or sexual misconduct, or sexual abuse. Back in 2018, singers Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley had filed a restraining order against the music producer. The two singers reportedly accused Detail for raping them in front of other people and also abused them on a daily basis.

This incident even prompted singer Jeesie Reyez to talk about her experience while interacting with the music producer. Jeesie Reyez tweeted about Detail’s arrest and revealed that her breakout single Gatekeeper was about him. She also appreciated the victims for speaking out and called them “brave” in her tweet. Take a look at Jessie Reyez' tweet here.

