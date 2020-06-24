Adnan Sami Weighs In On 'Outsider-Insider' Debate In The Indian Film Industry, Read Letter

Bollywood singer Adnan Sami on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to share a long statement on the ongoing 'Insider-Outsider' debate as an aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide. The singer recently revealed how musicians are exploited in the Indian music industry and needed a 'Herculean' shakeup.

Sami wrote that he has nothing against anyone till the time the opportunity is not taken away from the more deserving person on the basis of privilege. The singer also raised an argument about how the new talent is 'ragged' during award shows by sharing 'distasteful inside jokes'.

Monali Thakur reacts to 'Music Mafia' claims; says 'artists don't get their dues'

Today, after immense retrospection and self reflection, I have decided to voice my thoughts on some matters plaguing our industry. I see around me, names of industry leaders — veterans who through their talent and hard work have made a timeless place for themselves in this industry, used as mascots to prove the industry's acceptance of outsiders. Such people, including myself came at a time when the seniors in Bollywood were seasoned, secure within and they respected talent and saw the value in developing and nurturing new talent for the growth of the industry.

There are countless examples of outsiders and insiders in the past competing for positions and roles that were eventually rewarded on merit, whom today you look at as 'Stars' were once banked upon by similar individuals who were willing to be fair and take that small risk for the bigger picture.

We have all been privy to how in recent times roles and positions have been rewarded and the truth is, we have turned a bling eye towards what impact that maybe having on the overall culture of how our industry is looked at and most importantly how unwelcoming it makes someone who may not have a lineage feel. To be fair, it is only natural for the audience to show an interest and love for children of artists whom they adore, however to interpret that as a justified place and a right to feel entitled and crack distasteful 'inside' jokes in award functions with incredible new artists, as if they are giving you (the audience) the so called 'privilege' (for which they're being paid!!) to ridicule, humiliate and RAG new talent, which by and large is usually far more talented than them but, they use such tactics to demoralise them in order to keep themselves 'insecurely-secure' only because they are so called outsiders!!

... Does this happen in the Oscars or Baftas? NO!!! This is Bollywood!!! We have the biggest pool of people consisting of 1.3 billion people!!! What is most important is to acknowledge the incredible children who are truly gifted with talent regardless of their pedigree and realise that nobody and absolutely nobody is entitled to anything. It is artists from all walks of life and then they decide who they wish to watch or hear. I have nothing against anyone who deserves to be in a position as long as it wasn't snatched away from a more deserving hand based off privilege.

To conclude, We are there for you, and will fight to ensure that you share you gift of God with the World which God intended.

I hope and pray that whilst the world is transitioning and evolving in these trying times, we return back to our respective industries to a new, empathetic, open-minded and welcoming culture. A culture that allows a child who many not have any resources to believe that if he or she is honest, works hard and is talented, can stand shoulder to shoulder with the greatest stars this country has produced.

I was that child and it is my prayer that, that dream can come alive again for more children in the future.