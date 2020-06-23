Adnan Sami Slams Music Mafia, Says New & Veteran Singers Are 'being Exploited To The Hilt'

After Sonu Nigam, Bollywood singer Adnan Sami has opened up about his thoughts on the Indian music industry. Weighing in on Nigam’s thoughts, Adnan Sami recently released a post on social media putting forth his views on the music industry. He was also of the view that singers and composers are being exploited.

Adnan Sami shares his thoughts

Adnan Sami took to social media to share his thoughts on how musicians are being exploited in the Indian music industry. He also added that the industry needs a “Herculean” shakeup. He said that this is especially important when it comes to “new singers, veteran singers, music composers and music producers who are being exploited to the HILT”.

The singer also added, “Fall into the dictat or you’re out”. He also indirectly called out to several music industry insiders. Adnan Sami further wrote, “Why is creativity beyond “controlled” by those who have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD??”. He also pointed out how in a country of 1.3 billion people, one only has to offer remakes and remixes. Adnan Sami further wrote, “STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically”.

Adnan Sami also indirectly referred to a ‘Movie & Music Mafia’ and added that they have “arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self-professed & self-appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field?”. He ended his statement by pointing out to a popular line by Abraham Lincoln. The line read, “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time”.

Take a look at Adnan Sami’s post here:

Even Sawaar Loon singer, Monali Thakur had similar thoughts to put forth in a previous interview with an entertainment portal. She was of the view that musicians do not get their “due” in the music industry. She further added that this is one of the reasons why she does not like the “atmosphere and ecosystem of the music industry”. Monali Thakur further added that the main reason why she kept herself away was that she cared about her mental health.

