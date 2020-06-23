Monali Thakur Backs Sonu Nigam's 'music Mafia' Claims; Says 'artists Don't Get Their Dues'

The nepotism debate and the existence of 'movie and music mafia' have resurfaced on social media when singer Sonu Nigam called out the music industry and stated that a bigger mafia exists in the same. Reacting to Sonu’s claims in a recent interview with a news daily, Monali Thakur backed his allegations and revealed that nobody gets their due in the music industry. Monali Thakur also revealed that she does not like the atmosphere of the industry and has now stopped looking for chances to sing for Bollywood films.

Adding to the same, Monali Thakur revealed that she has ‘alienated’ herself from the industry, as artists do not get their dues paid. Citing an example, Monali Thakur explained that if a singer signs up with a label then they will have to give away 80 per cent or 50 per cent of their income and have their royalty rights snatched away. Furthermore, Monali Thakur remarked that all artists get paid from their live concerts.

Singers lash out

Singer Adnan Sami, too, posted a note on his social media platform, slamming the hypocrisy of the music industry and said that new talents are being exploited and their creativity is being controlled. Speaking up against the monopoly in the music industry, Adnan Sami lashed out at the movie & music 'Mafia', who have ‘arrogantly’ entitled themselves as the 'self-professed & self-appointed gods'. Singer Alisha Chinai, from her unverified account, also called the Indian Music Industry a ‘toxic place’ and claimed that ethics and fair play are no-existent. Adding to the same, Alisha Chinai wrote that instead of revering and respecting the artists, the biggies entangle them with fraudulent music contracts. Take a look:

Recently, singer Sonu Nigam released a video talking about the workings of the music industry after and said that there might be news of singers, composers and lyricists dying by suicide in the future because of the toxic atmosphere in the music industry.

