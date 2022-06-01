Singer KK Death: Late Musician's Autopsy To Be Conducted In Kolkata Today; Details Inside

Renowned singer KK's untimely demise has left his fans and the entire entertainment fraternity in a state of shock. Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name KK, passed away in Kolkata on May 31. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Reportedly, the autopsy of the Bollywood singer will take place in Kolkata today.

KK's post mortem to be conducted today

As per the reports of the Hindustan Times, KK felt uneasy during his live performance at the event after which he went backstage for taking a break. The singer had also complained about the glare of the lights during the event. Later, he went back to the hotel where his health further deteriorated and was rushed to the hospital.

A senior official from the hospital where KK was taken at around 10 pm, revealed that he was dead when they brought him. "It is unfortunate that we could not treat him," he said. Doctors and other medical staff have, however, said that they suspected cardiac arrest to be the reason for the death. The post-mortem of the renowned singer will be conducted today to find out the exact cause of his demise.

More about KK

KK's sudden death has saddened all his fans all across the country and they have taken to their social media handles to pay homage to the departed soul. KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali.

His musical career is wide-ranging and spanned three decades. He gave Bollywood many soul-stirring songs including Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap, Zara Sa, Khuda Jaane, Dus Bahane, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Piya Aaye Na, Gori Gori, Tu Jo Mila, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai and many more. Coming to his personal life, he got married to his childhood love Jyothy in the year 1991. He is survived by his children Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath.

Image: Instagram@kk_live_now