Singer Papon Pens A Heartfelt Note Remembering Mother, Says 'she Fought Well'

Music director and singer Papon's mother, a noted Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passed away on August 27. Papon took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note for his mother. The 72-year-old singer, the wife of popular Assamese singer late Khagen Mahanta, died after suffering a brain stroke. Her last rites were performed at Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati with full state honours.

He wrote, "Maa left us on 27th August. She fought well and we tried our best to keep her here but god had other plans. We find peace in the fact that she apparently left on a very auspicious day and in an auspicious hour for her journey ahead and maybe is with our father whom she missed every hour of every day in the last 6 years. Their pair was made in heaven and they must have met by now in heaven. And their souls also chose the same day of the week to leave the body."

"She was my first Guru of music. And not just music. She was a very simple, generous and gentle soul who taught us to enjoy the simplicities of life. We want to thank everyone who prayed for her. Sorry for not able to reply to the uncountable messages personally. Sharing some moments when she was given the state honour. Very grateful and feel very fortunate that both of them were given the state honour ... Wish she knew ...", Papon further added.

Papon's mother Archana Mahanta passes away; Assam Chief Minister offers condolences

Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Very sorry for your loss @paponmusic I had the good fortune of meeting her, she was truly a very kind, gentle, affectionate person. May her soul rest in peace up in the heavens. 🙏🏻" [sic] Singer Akriti Kakkar wrote- "Prayers prayers .. She has reunited with your father and they will continue showering their blessings on you and the family." Richa Sharma had this to say- "May her soul rest in peace..Naman to departed soul. more strength to you and your family.." And Anoushka Shankar wrote- "Ah Papon I’m so sorry to hear of your loss. But as you say your parents must be together now and they are both with you from the other side. Sending you so much love and prayers for your mum." [sic]

