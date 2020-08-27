Papon's Mother Archana Mahanta Passes Away; Assam Chief Minister Offers Condolences

In a shocking turn of events, veteran Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passed away on August 27 in Guwahati. Archana Mahanta, who is Bollywood singer Papon’s mother, was admitted to Guwahati’s Health City Hospital before her demise. As per a report published in The Sentinal, Archana Mahanta suffered a major brain stroke on July 14, for which, she had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital near the city.

Also Read | Papon 'immensely Blessed And On A High' After Collaborating With Gulzar

'Archana was critical'

The report further adds that Archana Mahanta was already suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and Parkinson’s disease, and the doctors had declared her ‘critical’ after the stroke. Archana’s doctor told The Sentinal that the left side of her body was already paralysed due to the stroke. Adding to the same, the doctor mentioned that it was getting very difficult to speak about the ailing singer’s health.

Recently, the chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal took to his Twitter handle to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. In his tweet, Sarbananda Sonowal admitted being ‘anguished’ at the news of her demise. Take a look:

Anguished at the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta baidew. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and join all her well-wishers and fans in prayers for the departed soul.@paponmusic pic.twitter.com/iMLl0CCe7e — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 27, 2020

Also Read | Papon Breaks Silence, Issues Statement On The Alleged Sexual Assault On Minor

Fans pay their last respects:

ðŸ™ Om ShÄnti

Heartfelt condolences. — #AmitVikram (@amitvikram108) August 27, 2020

Om Shanti, Sharaddhanjali to a great Music Personality of Assam. — Atanu Sharma ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ à¤œà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦ ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@atanupsharma) August 27, 2020

Deeply saddened by the loss of the veteran singer Shri Archana Mahanta. Being a staunch music-lover, her demise upsets me to speechlessness. Her contributions will be remembered forever and generations to come. Love you Archana Mahanta. We miss you.Sleep well — Staysafe (@hullare1234) August 27, 2020

Also Read | Papon And Other Indian Artists Who Continue To Entertain Their Fans Amidst This Pandemic

Archana Mahanta's work

Archana Mahanta was best-known for her traditional music of Assam and had sung many Bihu songs in her career. Archana Mahanta, her husband Khagen Mahanta and son Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, are considered as one of the most influential families in the Assamese music industry. She performed with her husband on many occasions and has popularised Assamese folk music in the country.

Also Read | Papon 'immensely Blessed And On A High' After Collaborating With Gulzar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.