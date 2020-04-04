Singer Pink Talks About Her Journey To Recovery After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Lady Marmalade singer Pink took to her Instagram and revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. However, she also revealed that she has recovered from COVID-19. While talking about her recovery, she slammed the nation’s government for not making coronavirus tests accessible more widely. In a long post that she shared on her social media, she also mentioned that she and her three-year-old son both had a few symptoms of COVID-19. Check out Pink’s Instagram post about coronavirus.

Pink’s Instagram post on COVID-19

In the Instagram post, Pink started narrating her end of the story from the very beginning. She took to her Instagram and wrote, ‘Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive.’ After she was tested positive for COVID-19, Pink spoke about how she faced the virus along with her family.

Pink wrote, ‘My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.’ She further spoke about how the government was failing by not making the coronavirus tests available widely. Pink mentioned, ‘It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.’

Pink further added that she wanted to help the medical officials as well as the communities and has hence revealed that she will be making a donation to an emergency fund. Pink even mentioned the amount as well as the name of the hospital that she is making a donation to. She wrote, ‘In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.’

Pink said a huge thank you to the medical staff all over and even added that they are the real heroes. ‘THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home,’ Pink mentioned in her social media post.

