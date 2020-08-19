Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Shares Health Update Post COVID-19 Recovery

Popular playback singer Sunitha Upadrasta revealed through a Facebook video that she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The playback singer revealed that she contracted the virus during one of her television show's shoots. She was reportedly hospitalised at a private hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive in order to further prevent the virus from causing any harm to her parents, who are old.

Sunitha Upadrasta's health update post COVID-19 recovery

According to reports in Hyderabad media, along with Sunitha, another singer Malvika also tested positive. The two immediately received treatment. Through a Facebook video, Sunitha Upadrasta shared her health update. She expressed her gratitude to all the concerned fans and followers who have been inquiring through social media about her health.

Here is what she said:

"Since recently I have been receiving a number of calls and messages from friends, relatives, colleagues and media personnel regarding my health status. I have an update for you. Yes, it's true that I have tested COVID-19 positive. I had been to a shoot recently, following which I suffered from a mild headache. Keeping my parents in mind, I immediately got myself tested. I would have ignored it normally. I am now completely out of it. I am doing extremely good. I have been in touch with doctors. I have isolated myself." But instead, Sunitha Upadrasta was more worried about the health SP Balasubrahmanyam's, in a concerning message she revealed, "I am thinking about Balu Garu's health. We all are silently praying for his health. We all want him and his family to be happy.”

Sunitha Upadrasta's COVID-19 update video:

Sunitha Upadrasta was a victim of cyber fraud which cost her a sum of INR 1.70 Cr as per reports in ZoomTv. She revealed in an interview with ZoomTV that the incident caused her a great amount of pain. She was shocked that people in her close proximities could deviate such a plan, as per the interview. Sunitha Upadrasta also said that she hopes no layman has to go through anything that she went in the past few months, both financially and emotionally. She added that at the moment she is only looking at gaining peace of mind in all uncertainties.

