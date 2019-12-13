Khalid: Young Dumb & Broke, Better And Other Songs To Which You Can Groove

Khalid Donnel Robinson, who marked his debut with Location, is an American singer and is signed to Right Hand Music Group and RCA records. Khalid has been in the music industry for three years now and enjoys a humongous fan base across the globe. Famous for his songs like Talk and American Teen, Khalid has been nominated six times for the Grammy’s. Here are some songs of Khalid you can jam on.

Young Dumb & Broke

Released on n June 13, 2017, Young Dumb & Broke is considered one of the most successful songs of Khalid, as it peaked at number one position in the Philippines and New Zealand and it reached the top ten in Australia. The video was well-received by the audience, as they witnessed several stars like VanJess, Demetrius Harmon, Nathan Zed, Zolee Griggs, Salem Mitchell and Widney Bazile in cameo appearances. The song has crossed more than 630 million views on YouTube.

Better

Khalid's first solo top 10 single in the US, Better, became his first number-one track one Billboard’s rhythmic chart in its February 16, 2019 issue. Peaked at number eight in the US in its 30th week, Better is listed among Khalid’s best songs as it has crossed more than 428 million views within just a year of its release. The song also marks Khalid's second 'number one' on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart, after the singer’s much-popular song Young Dumb & Broke.

Eastside

Produced by Benny Blanco, Eastside marks Khalid’s first collaboration with the popular American singer, Halsey. Released in 2018, Eastside spent a record-tying 45 weeks on Billboard's Pop Songs radio airplay chart. The song also debuted on Billboard’s top 100 and peaked at the ninth position. The official video of Eastside has crossed more than 498 million views on YouTube.

