Khalid To Perform In India In 2020; Here's When And Where You Can Enjoy The Concert

Music

Khalid has announced that he will be touring India in 2020. The pop sensation will be performing in key centres of India like Mumbai and Bengaluru soon

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Khalid

International pop singer Khalid has announced that he will be performing in India for the first time next year. The pop singer who rose to fame with Young Dumb And Broke song will be touring Asia soon. As per reports, Khalid will perform in India on April 12, 2020, followed by a performance in Bengaluru two days after. Khalid shared his excitement to visit India over Twitter. Khalid announced the Asia tour just a few days after his latest song Up All Night which was shared on November 14, 2019. 

Khalid to visit India in April 2020

Khalid has evidently been on a wave of major success in his career. He was just named as the artist with highest entries in the Hot R&B Billboard chart in 2019. He also won multiple awards at the American Music Awards, winning in categories like Best Album - Soul/R&B, Best Pop/Rock Male Artist, Best Song - Soul/R&B and Best Male Artist - Soul/R&B. Now, Khalid has announced his Asia tour.

Check out his tour dates below:

  • Mar 24 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

  • Mar 26 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

  • Mar 28 – Jakarta – Istora Senayan

  • Apr 02 – Manila – Mall of Asia Arena

  • Apr 04 – Kuala Lumpur – Malawati Stadium

  • Apr 07 – Tokyo – Toyosu Pit

  • Apr 09 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

  • Apr 12 – Mumbai – Jio Garden

  • Apr 14 – Bangalore – Ozone Urbana

A post shared by Khalid (@thegr8khalid) on

Published:
COMMENT
