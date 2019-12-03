Khalid To Perform In India In 2020; Here's When And Where You Can Enjoy The Concert

International pop singer Khalid has announced that he will be performing in India for the first time next year. The pop singer who rose to fame with Young Dumb And Broke song will be touring Asia soon. As per reports, Khalid will perform in India on April 12, 2020, followed by a performance in Bengaluru two days after. Khalid shared his excitement to visit India over Twitter. Khalid announced the Asia tour just a few days after his latest song Up All Night which was shared on November 14, 2019.
Also read: 'Black Widow' Trailer Showcases Scarlett Johannson Suiting Up Once Again
see you there, Asia 🌟✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/UISCSnYB6z— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 3, 2019
Also read: Disney's 'Frozen 2' Lands In Legal Trouble In South Korea Over Anti-monopoly Rules
this is going to be my first time in India wowowow thank u guys!!!!— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 3, 2019
Khalid has evidently been on a wave of major success in his career. He was just named as the artist with highest entries in the Hot R&B Billboard chart in 2019. He also won multiple awards at the American Music Awards, winning in categories like Best Album - Soul/R&B, Best Pop/Rock Male Artist, Best Song - Soul/R&B and Best Male Artist - Soul/R&B. Now, Khalid has announced his Asia tour.
Also read: Angelina Jolie Signs 'The Eternals' And Fans Finally Get Their New MCU Superhero
Also read: 'Game Of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke Did Not Want People To Think She Was Sick
Also read: Spotted: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reunite To Go Christmas Shopping With Kids
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.