Khalid To Perform In India In 2020; Here's When And Where You Can Enjoy The Concert

International pop singer Khalid has announced that he will be performing in India for the first time next year. The pop singer who rose to fame with Young Dumb And Broke song will be touring Asia soon. As per reports, Khalid will perform in India on April 12, 2020, followed by a performance in Bengaluru two days after. Khalid shared his excitement to visit India over Twitter. Khalid announced the Asia tour just a few days after his latest song Up All Night which was shared on November 14, 2019.

Khalid to visit India in April 2020

this is going to be my first time in India wowowow thank u guys!!!! — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 3, 2019

Khalid has evidently been on a wave of major success in his career. He was just named as the artist with highest entries in the Hot R&B Billboard chart in 2019. He also won multiple awards at the American Music Awards, winning in categories like Best Album - Soul/R&B, Best Pop/Rock Male Artist, Best Song - Soul/R&B and Best Male Artist - Soul/R&B. Now, Khalid has announced his Asia tour.

Check out his tour dates below:

Mar 24 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

Mar 26 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Mar 28 – Jakarta – Istora Senayan

Apr 02 – Manila – Mall of Asia Arena

Apr 04 – Kuala Lumpur – Malawati Stadium

Apr 07 – Tokyo – Toyosu Pit

Apr 09 – Seoul – Olympic Hall

Apr 12 – Mumbai – Jio Garden

Apr 14 – Bangalore – Ozone Urbana

