Are Sommer Ray And Machine Gun Kelly Dating? All Rumors Answered By Kelly Himself

Sommer Ray is an American fitness model and a Youtuber who has over 24 million followers on her Instagram handle. The model was recently spotted with an American rapper Colson who is professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly and has a huge fan following on social media. Owing to their popularity, the two were very quickly recognised by various fans who clicked pictures of them as the two were shopping at a mall. As the pictures of them holding hands started circulating on social media, it stirred a storm among their fans. Check out the pictures below.

Sommer Ray and Machine Gun Kelly spotted together holding hands

Machine Gun Kelly confirms dating Sommer Ray

Dating rumours of Sommer Ray and Machine Gun Kelly were lit when Sommer had attended Kelly’s concert and the two put up a very friendly display. After the above picture made its way to social media, Machine Gun Kelly took to his social media handle and addressed the topic. He responded to a tweet and told his followers that he is indeed dating Sommer Ray. He also added to his comment that he feels taking pictures of him and his girlfriend is an invasion of privacy. Check out his tweet below.

hard. even tho 2nd pic is complete invasion of privacy. but hard. https://t.co/UlXgQU7S6a — colson (@machinegunkelly) March 19, 2020

