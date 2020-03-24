Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Soak Up Some Miami Sun Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus is a pandemic that has infected more than 381,653 people worldwide. Governments across the globe are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus and have announced the lockdown of restaurants, schools and theatres, which has taken a severe hit on the local businesses. However, it seems like Hollywood celebrities Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are unabashed by the Coronavirus scare, as the duo stepped out in Miami with some hot coffee. Here are the details:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello soak up Miami sun

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been making headlines, as the duo seemingly never fails to impress masses with their relationship and public appearances. Recently, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes stepped out of the house, as they were spotted on the streets of Miami, sipping on some coffee. As seen in the photos shared by a leading news tabloid, Shawn Mendes was seen walking shirtless on the streets of Miami, sporting just a pair of shorts while holding a mug of coffee. Meanwhile, Camila was seen dressed in a plunging printed maxi dress and flip flops. The much-loved couple held hands while sipping on the coffee and taking in soaking in some sun. The paparazzi also spotted Shawn showering Camila with kisses.

Shawn Mendes on Coronavirus

Recently, Shawn Mendes took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself, in which the singer can be seen addressing the on-going global threat and requested fans to take care of each other. Here is what Shawn wrote:

'Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all❤️ Please stay safe and make sure to look out for each other and for yourselves. It’s so important to stay in a healthy mindset through all of this. Give yourself the patience and love you deserve. ❤️ We’re all here together. We’ve shared some info on @shawnfoundation socials if you need any resources'.

