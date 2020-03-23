Mouni Roy Channels Her Inner Cook To Bake Some Veggie Pizzas During Quarantine; Watch

The self-quarantine that the celebrities have imposed on themselves have lead them spending some quality time with their friends and family. Actor Mouni Roy is also making the best of her time at her place by making delicious pizzas with her girl gang. The actor shared videos on her Instagram.

Mouni Roy makes pizzas!

Mouni Roy shared three videos on her Instagram where she can be seen making pizzas at her home. In the first video, she flattens out the pizza base in a container. She then spreads out the pizza sauce evenly on the base. She adds on cheese, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. She then takes a lift to another's house where she cooks the pizza in the oven.

The actor added on her caption that she is homebound. She said that she is using this time to make different kinds of pizzas to match everyone's taste buds around her. She then added a hashtag that said that she made veggie pizzas for dinner right from the dough. In another hashtag, she thanked her friend Sheetal for teaching her photography.

This is not the first time that Mouni has made something for her family at home. A few days back, the actor posted pictures as well as videos of homemade pasta. Mouni Roy's videos show how she made tasty pesto pasta with garlic bread.

Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Made in China. The actor played the role of Rajkummar Rao's wife Rukmini Mehta. The movie also stars Boman Irani, Abhishek Banerjee, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, and Sumeet Vyas.

Source: Mouni Roy on Instagram

