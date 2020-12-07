Last Updated:

Sona Mohapatra Reveals The Money Spent On 2018 Song 'Anhad Naad'; Urges People To Support

Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter handle to share her song from 2018 and urged people to support music artists. The singer revealed the amount spent on video

Sona Mohapatra

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter handle to share her song from 2018 and urged people to support music artists. She wrote that even though the video was watched by millions, the song was shared just by 12,000.

Sona wrote, "Watched by millions, shared by 12K, all real. Yet radio, media would have you believe that it’s artsy. ० support. ० earnings; India doesn't pay for music or content. Cost me 12 lacs. I can’t perform this on stage. Just a worthy legacy hopefully." [sic]

About Anhad Naad

Anhad Naad is the third song release of Lal Pari Mastani, Sona Mohapatra’s ‘red artist alter ego’. The first was Mira’s ‘Shyam Piya’ & the second, the Khusrau kalaam ‘Tori Surat’. Sona Mohapatra’s free spirit & powerful vocals epitomise the primordial sound of a spiritual journey of growth & awakening, her humming in the song signifies the internal cosmic sound; Anhad Naad.

This is an original composition by Ram Sampath, written by Munna Dhiman for OmGrown Music. The lyrics are inspired by the philosophy of Kabir & the poetry of Bulleh Shah. The music video is directed Deepti Gupta & is also shot by her & Rangoli Agarwal in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. 

