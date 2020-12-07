Sona Mohapatra Reveals The Money Spent On 2018 Song 'Anhad Naad'; Urges People To Support

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter handle to share her song from 2018 and urged people to support music artists. She wrote that even though the video was watched by millions, the song was shared just by 12,000.

Sona wrote, "Watched by millions, shared by 12K, all real. Yet radio, media would have you believe that it’s artsy. ० support. ० earnings; India doesn't pay for music or content. Cost me 12 lacs. I can’t perform this on stage. Just a worthy legacy hopefully." [sic]

Watched by millions, shared by 12K, all real. Yet radio, media would have you believe that it’s artsy. ० support. ० earnings; India doesn't pay for music or content. Cost me 12 lacs. I can’t perform this on stage. Just a worthy legacy hopefully.

Anhad Naadhttps://t.co/g4OBIbSJxQ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) December 7, 2020

About Anhad Naad

Anhad Naad is the third song release of Lal Pari Mastani, Sona Mohapatra’s ‘red artist alter ego’. The first was Mira’s ‘Shyam Piya’ & the second, the Khusrau kalaam ‘Tori Surat’. Sona Mohapatra’s free spirit & powerful vocals epitomise the primordial sound of a spiritual journey of growth & awakening, her humming in the song signifies the internal cosmic sound; Anhad Naad.

This is an original composition by Ram Sampath, written by Munna Dhiman for OmGrown Music. The lyrics are inspired by the philosophy of Kabir & the poetry of Bulleh Shah. The music video is directed Deepti Gupta & is also shot by her & Rangoli Agarwal in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

I’ve never fooled anyone with more reach or numbers or love that has come my way & despite the kind of pressure that exists to do so! The songs are discovered by those who deserve them, eventually. #HeereHeere has reached 1M on Facebook & yt link: https://t.co/VJY10xLcS7 pic.twitter.com/sF1Cak1rQl — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) December 3, 2020

Kangana-BMC row: Sona Mohapatra calls demolition 'malicious', hails Bombay HC's verdict

Sona Mohapatra recalls facing sexual misconduct in college, calls to 'end victim blaming'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.